Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 236,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $59,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 679,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

