Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.41 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $59,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Motco acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

