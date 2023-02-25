Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.91 Million Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of E.W. Scripps worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,979,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 68,744 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 982,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

