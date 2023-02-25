Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.95 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $59,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

