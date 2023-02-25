Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.38 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $60,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

