Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.72 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $60,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

