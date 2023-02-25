Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.77 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $60,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

