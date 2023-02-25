Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.98 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $60,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Entegris by 40.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 524,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.