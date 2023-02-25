Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.98 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $60,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trimble Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Trimble Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
