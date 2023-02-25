Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.07 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $61,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

CHH stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

