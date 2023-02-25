Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.07 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $61,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

