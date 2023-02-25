Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.57 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,327,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,105,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $61,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

