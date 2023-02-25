Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.57 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,327,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,105,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $61,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 119,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 217,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

