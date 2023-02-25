Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,727,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Mattel by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MAT opened at $18.25 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.