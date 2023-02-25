Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.53 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $62,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

