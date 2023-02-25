Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.53 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $62,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.