Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.83 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $62,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.