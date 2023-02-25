Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.28 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $63,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 244.3% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 173.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 63,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $238,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,850 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

