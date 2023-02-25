Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.73 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $63,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

