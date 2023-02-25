Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.94 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $63,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $240,506. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.40%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

