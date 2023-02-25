Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.18 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $64,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

