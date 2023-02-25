Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $63,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 21.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.