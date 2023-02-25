Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $63,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.1% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

