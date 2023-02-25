Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $60,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

