Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $60,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 343,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 34,872.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 119,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LZB opened at $32.81 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

