Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Premier Financial worth $64,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of PFC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

