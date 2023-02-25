Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $64,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 946,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.