Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,538,366. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

