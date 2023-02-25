Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $58,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Generac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Insider Activity

Generac Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

