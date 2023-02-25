Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,302 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 65,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $59,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Stock Down 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRFT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.