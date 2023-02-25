Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $61,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon Company Profile

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

