Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,333 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $62,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

