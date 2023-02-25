Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,333 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $62,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

