Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 164,427 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial worth $61,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.08 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

