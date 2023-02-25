Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,981 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $62,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 125,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of RL stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.