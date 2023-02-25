Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,946 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $63,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

HLI stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

