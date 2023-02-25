Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 236,081 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $59,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

BEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

