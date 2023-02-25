Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 274,269 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $62,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

