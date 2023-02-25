Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 38,421 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $61,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 29.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 113.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Signature Bank by 39.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $350.53.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.