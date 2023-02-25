Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 91,495 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $139.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

