Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $58,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.14%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.