Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $63,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

