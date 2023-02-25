Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 762,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $60,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.