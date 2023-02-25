Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $60,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $861.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

