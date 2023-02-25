Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $59,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

