Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $60,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $861.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

