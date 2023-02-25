Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of E.W. Scripps worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.87. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

