Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 582,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $62,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading

