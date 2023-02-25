Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 140,010 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,583,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.18 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

