Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,769 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $59,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 504,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $10,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.